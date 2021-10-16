      Weather Alert

Canton Man Gets 23 to Life in New Phila Shooting Death

Jim Michaels
Oct 16, 2021 @ 9:07am
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton accomplice in a New Philadelphia killing was sentenced to 23 years to life in prison on Friday.

He had pleaded guilty to aggravated murder charges.

Prosecutors say 21-year-old Te Quan Franklin planned the drug robbery back in March.

That robbery resulted in the shooting death of 22-year-old Gaven Carlisle on 11th Street NW in New Phila.

The triggerman 19-year-old Sajaad Butler of Canton entered a plea to similar charges earlier.

He’s to be sentenced next week.

