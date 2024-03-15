Canton Man Indicted in February North Canton Shooting Incident

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 25-year-old Canton man has been indicted on felonious assault and other charges for shooting at a car in North Canton last month.

Daniel Beule was identified by North Canton police as a suspect shortly after the incident in the 200 block of North Main Street.

The driver of the car hit by bullets was not injured.

She pulled into a nearby gas station.

Beule was arrested the same day.

He also faces two additional gun-related charges since the incident happened near two different school buildings, North Canton Primary School and the YMCA Early Childhood Development Center, causing concern for parents.

He’ll be arraigned next week.

His bond was set at $1.5 million in Canton Municipal Court.