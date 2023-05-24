Canton Man Indicted in March Shooting Death, Wife Released

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man has been indicted on murder charges in the March shooting death of a city man.

But his wife who initially faced charges in the case was not indicted and has been released from jail.

29-year-old Errol Frank has been locked up since the shooting that took the life of 36-year-old Melvin Stephenson in the 800 block of Rowland Avenue NE.

His wife who was previously married to Stephenson had been charged with obstruction of justice.

Errol Frank is due in Stark County Common Pleas Court in two weeks.

Stephenson was hospitalized for two days before succumbing to his injuries.