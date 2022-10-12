Canton Man Sentenced in Child Porn Case
Carl B Stokes Federal Courthouse in Cleveland (Courtesy GSA)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 37-year-old man with a Canton address will do twelve years in federal prison on a child pornography conviction.
Daniel Kitlak entered a guilty plea to a federal charge of ‘receiving and distributing visual depictions of minors enghaged in sexually explicit conduct’.
Investigators seized a number of electronic devices with the images on them.
Investigators received information indicating Kitlak had distributed such images online.