Canton Man Sentenced in Child Porn Case

Carl B Stokes Federal Courthouse in Cleveland (Courtesy GSA)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 37-year-old man with a Canton address will do twelve years in federal prison on a child pornography conviction.

Daniel Kitlak entered a guilty plea to a federal charge of ‘receiving and distributing visual depictions of minors enghaged in sexually explicit conduct’.

Investigators seized a number of electronic devices with the images on them.

Investigators received information indicating Kitlak had distributed such images online.