News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Canton Man Sentenced in Child Porn Case

By Jim Michaels
October 12, 2022 4:27AM EDT
Share
Canton Man Sentenced in Child Porn Case
Carl B Stokes Federal Courthouse in Cleveland (Courtesy GSA)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 37-year-old man with a Canton address will do twelve years in federal prison on a child pornography conviction.

Daniel Kitlak entered a guilty plea to a federal charge of ‘receiving and distributing visual depictions of minors enghaged in sexually explicit conduct’.

Investigators seized a number of electronic devices with the images on them.

Investigators received information indicating Kitlak had distributed such images online.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Two Young Boys Killed in a Crash in Canton; Their Dad the Driver
3

Canton Woman Enters Plea in Unusual Assault Case
4

A New Home for Mckinley High School Just Part of a Plan that Changes the Face of Canton City Schools
5

Another Shooting in Canton - 23-year old is Seriously Injured