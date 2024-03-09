Canton Man With Hammer Arrested at Capitol

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 33-year-old man with a Canton address was arrested at the Capitol Visitor Center in Washington on Friday.

Capitol police detected a hammer inside a bag he was carrying through a checkpoint.

Christopher Snow had to be subdued with a Taser to be arrested.

He became combative when officers attempted to perform a secondary screening.

Snow is currently charged with ‘assault on a police officer’.

The police department is trying to determine what Snow’s intentions were, if any.