Canton Man With Hammer Arrested at Capitol

By Jim Michaels
March 9, 2024 6:52AM EST
Courtesy U.S. Capitol police

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 33-year-old man with a Canton address was arrested at the Capitol Visitor Center in Washington on Friday.

Capitol police detected a hammer inside a bag he was carrying through a checkpoint.

Christopher Snow had to be subdued with a Taser to be arrested.

He became combative when officers attempted to perform a secondary screening.

Snow is currently charged with ‘assault on a police officer’.

The police department is trying to determine what Snow’s intentions were, if any.

