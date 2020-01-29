Canton PD, FBI Arrest Akron Man, Confiscate Pound of Meth
Marques Griffin. (Stark County jail)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Akron man is being arraigned on aggravated drug trafficking charges in Canton Municipal Court on Wednesday morning.
This, after the Canton Police Special Investigations Unit and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force arrested him Monday, confiscating a pound of crystal meth.
41-year-old Marques Griffin was arrested without incident at his Hartford Avenue home in Akron.
Officers came to the house with search warrants.