Canton Police Offer Free Gun Locks to Avoid Gun Tragedies
Gun lock (Courtesy Canton police)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton leaders hope the shooting death of a one-and-a-half-year-old boy on Monday sends a message to everyone:
“If I have a gun, am I storing it safely?”
To that end, the police department offers free gun locks to anyone, even if you don’t live in the city.
Go through the main Cleveland Avenue SW doors of City Hall during regular business hours.
After hours, ring the buzzer at the 3rd Street SW entrance to the police station.
Little Brandon Owens was shot and killed when he and a 2-year-old friend found an unsecured gun and began playing with it.