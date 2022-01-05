Canton Police Release Body Cam Video of Officer-Involved Shooting
Courtesy Canton police
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Disturbing police body cam video of the shooting incident that took the life of 46-year-old James Williams of Canton early on New Years Day.
It has been released by city police.
the unnamed officer who shot Williams is seen walking toward the fenced-in area of the victim’s house on 10th Street SW.
That’s where seemingly-endless gunfire is heard from an AR-15, apparently shot in the air.
After the officer gets closer and the gunfire continues, he fires several shots into the wooden fence.
Williams was hit in the chest and died later at the hospital.
BCI is investigating.
The gunfire was so loud, it’s doubtful any police instructions would have been heard.