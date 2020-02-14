      Weather Alert

Canton Police Save Woman from Self Harm

Noah Hiles
Feb 14, 2020 @ 4:19pm

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton Police stopped a woman from taking her own life last evening. Officers say the received calls about a 34 year old woman who was threatening to harm herself. When they arrived they found her in the Nimishillen Creek. Lt. Dennis Garren says the woman swam away from police but eventually she was taken safely to shore. Both the woman and the four officers who assisted her were taken to the hospital as a precaution. The officers were released. The woman’s status is unknown.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon