Canton Public Health, Many Others Have Vaccine as CDC, FDA Authorize Another Booster
Woman receiving an injection in her arm
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC)) – Even though case numbers remain low, the number of people getting COVID-19 vaccines is expected to pick up.
That’s because the CDC and FDA have authorized another booster shot for the older population and for those with certain medical issues.
You may want to check with your primary care physician first.
Canton Public Health offers the shots.