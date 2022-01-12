      Weather Alert

Canton Rolling Out New Parking Options Downtown

Jim Michaels
Jan 12, 2022 @ 4:55am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Parking your car in downtown Canton gets a little easier in a few months.

City Council approved a contract with ParkMobile that will allow drivers to pay for on-street parking with a cell phone app.

Parking costs the same, but the contract does include a 35-cents per transaction fee.

The “feed the meter” option with coins will remain.

As for the two city-owned parking decks along Walnut Avenue, they will be automated.

They’ll pay-at-the-gate cashless options plus use of the ParkMobile app, eliminating the attendant jobs.

Mayor Tom Bernabei says ParkMobile services some 500 U.S. municipalities.

