Canton, Stark Health Spraying for Mosquitoes Next Week
CANTON and JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s mosquito spraying next week, ahead of Hall of Fame Enshrinement activities beginning in about two weeks.
Canton City Public Health will kill mosquitoes between Monday night and the following Wednesday night.
Also, parts of Perry, Jackson and Canton Townships between West Tusc and 20th Street NW will see it Thursday night.
That work is being done by the Stark County Health Department.
Here are the schedules:
CITY OF CANTON after 9pm:
Monday July 18 – Wednesday July 20: NW quadrant.
Thursday July 21 – Friday July 22: SW quadrant
Monday July 25 – Tuesday July 26: NE quadrant
Wednesday July 27: SE quadrant
STARK COUNTY after 8pm:
Wednesday July 20: Hartville
Thursday July 21: Parts of Perry, Jackson and Canton Townships east of Canton, between West Tusc and 20th Street NW.