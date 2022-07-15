News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
Canton, Stark Health Spraying for Mosquitoes Next Week

By Jim Michaels
July 15, 2022 1:30PM EDT
Canton City Public Health

CANTON and JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s mosquito spraying next week, ahead of Hall of Fame Enshrinement activities beginning in about two weeks.

Canton City Public Health will kill mosquitoes between Monday night and the following Wednesday night.

Also, parts of Perry, Jackson and Canton Townships between West Tusc and 20th Street NW will see it Thursday night.

That work is being done by the Stark County Health Department.

Here are the schedules:

CITY OF CANTON after 9pm:

Monday July 18 – Wednesday July 20: NW quadrant.

Thursday July 21 – Friday July 22: SW quadrant

Monday July 25 – Tuesday July 26: NE quadrant

Wednesday July 27: SE quadrant

STARK COUNTY after 8pm:

Wednesday July 20: Hartville

Thursday July 21: Parts of Perry, Jackson and Canton Townships east of Canton, between West Tusc and 20th Street NW.

