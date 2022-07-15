Canton, Stark Health Spraying for Mosquitoes Next Week

Canton City Public Health

CANTON and JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s mosquito spraying next week, ahead of Hall of Fame Enshrinement activities beginning in about two weeks.

Canton City Public Health will kill mosquitoes between Monday night and the following Wednesday night.

Also, parts of Perry, Jackson and Canton Townships between West Tusc and 20th Street NW will see it Thursday night.

That work is being done by the Stark County Health Department.

Here are the schedules: