Canton Township Bar, Others Cited for COVID Violations
(This is NOT a local bar). People crowded around bars in Sturgis, S.D., on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 during the 80th anniversary of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton Township bar was one of a dozen establishments across the state cited for COVID-19 violations.
The Ohio Investigative Unit says their agents observed 50 people consuming alcohol at one in the morning Saturday at the Musical Inn off Navarre Road SW, not far from the Route 30/Raff Road interchange.
D Kay’s Bar and Grill in New Philadelphia was also cited.
So was the Brooklands Bar in Akron.