Canton Township Woman Faces Charge, Accused of Pulling Weapon on Playground

By Jim Michaels
April 20, 2023 8:32AM EDT
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An incident with a person pulling a gun out on a school playground.

Fortunately, school was not in session and no one was injured.

41-year-old Kimberly Smart of Canton Township has been ordered to appear in Canton Municipal Court next Thursday.

She will face a felony-5 “conveying a gun onto school property” charge.

The criminal complaint filed in the case indicates she threatened a group of children on the Faircrest Elementary playground on Sunday afternoon.

The school is not and was not under any threat.

