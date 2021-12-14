      Weather Alert

Canton Woman Killed In Tuscarawas County Crash

Jim Michaels
Dec 14, 2021 @ 4:42am


WARREN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton woman is dead in a two-car crash on Route 212 in the vicinity of Atwood Lake Sunday afternoon.

40-year-old Nichole Hunt was a passenger in a car that the state patrol says failed to stop for the stop sign on County Road 90 at Route 212 when the grinding collision occurred.

Hunt was dead at the scene.

The two drivers were taken to the hospital, one by medical helicopter.

