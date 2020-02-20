Car Crashes into Home in Springfield Township Home
WHBC News
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an incident that took place in Springfield Township earlier this morning where a woman crashed her vehicle into a house.
The Patrol tells WHBC news that 39 year old Christina Malek was heading east on Helmsdale Drive when her vehicle began to experience mechanical problems, preventing her to stop.
Malek drove through the stop sign at Hazel Drive, traveled through an intersection and off the road, striking a house and causing damage to the residence at 1889 Hazel Street.
Malek was said to be okay. Two passengers inside the car received minor injuries. No one was home at the time of the accident.