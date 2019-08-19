CCPH Issues Alert after Four Fatal Overdoses
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An alert has been issued by Canton Health officials after four people in Stark County died from suspected overdoses. City Public Health says the four reported OD’s took place within the same week, which is more than usual.
Canton City Public Health Commissioner Jim Adams says the main initiate is for people to know that they can get help.
CCPH is advising anyone who uses drugs to:
• never use alone
• have naloxone (Narcan) readily available
• use fentanyl testing strips
• do a test shot
• know the symptoms of an overdose
• ALWAYS call 911 when an overdose occurs
• stay with the patient until help arrives
• know your supply and test your product if you are unsure
• call the Opiate Hotline (330-454-HELP) for additional information on detox, treatment, education, navigating the system, and other resources.
Naloxone can be picked up 24/7 at Coleman Crisis Services. You can reach CCS at 330-452-6000.
Residents of Stark County who want to help should:
• know the symptoms of an overdose and call 911 if you see someone who needs help
• have naloxone (Narcan) available and be trained to administer
• stay with the patient until help arrives
• take unused, unwanted or expired medications to one of the 18 permanent drug take back boxes in Stark County.
A list of drug take back boxes can be found here.