      Weather Alert

Central YMCA Seeks Minority Students for STEM Careers

Jim Michaels
Feb 25, 2022 @ 4:51am

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s a lot of interest in getting more school students and particularly minority students interested STEM careers.

We’re talking science, technology, engineering and math.

The YMCA of Central Stark County is just one of the entities trying to create that interest, thanks to the Y’s Minority Achievers Program.

They are sponsoring a tour next month of eight Historically Black Colleges and Universities that teach STEM.

The deadline to apply has been extended to March 11.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
MONDAY UPDATE: Warnings Down, Still Some Road Closures in Place
New Ownership Group at Massillon, Louisville-Area Skilled Nursing Facilities
Teenager Shot and Killed in Canton over the Weekend
No Cause for Fire That Heavily Damaged Sandy House
Connect With Us Listen To Us On