Central YMCA Seeks Minority Students for STEM Careers
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s a lot of interest in getting more school students and particularly minority students interested STEM careers.
We’re talking science, technology, engineering and math.
The YMCA of Central Stark County is just one of the entities trying to create that interest, thanks to the Y’s Minority Achievers Program.
They are sponsoring a tour next month of eight Historically Black Colleges and Universities that teach STEM.
The deadline to apply has been extended to March 11.