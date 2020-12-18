      Weather Alert

CFD Asking for Help Investigating Three Possible Arson Fires

Jim Michaels
Dec 18, 2020 @ 4:26am
Warehouse fire on 13th Street NE (Canton Fire Department)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Fire Department is investigating three recent suspicious fires in the city, including that big warehouse fire on 13th Street near Mahoning Road NE on Monday afternoon.

Other fires that may be arsons were in the 700 block of Rex Avenue and around 720 Lawrence Road NE.

You can send a tip to [email protected]

Or call 330 489-3420 with any information you may have.

