CFD Investigators: Smith Ave House Firebombed
A house fire in the 900 block of Smith Ave SW in canton on July 15, 2020 (Courtesy Gary Zettler)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – That house fire in the 900 block of Smith Avenue SW two weeks ago was purposely set, according to the Canton Fire Prevention Bureau.
They say the house was firebombed, offering little more information.
A $5000 reward for info leading to an arrest and conviction is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Task Force.
Six residents escaped the flames.
One of them plus two firefighters were treated for injuries at the scene.
Anyone with information about the incident should call the Fire Prevention Bureau at 330-438-4549.