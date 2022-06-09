      Weather Alert

Change Coming to I-77 Coventry Project on Friday

Jim Michaels
Jun 9, 2022 @ 6:46am
WHBC News

COVENTRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A change is coming to the I-77 widening project between Arlington Road and Route 224/I-277 Friday morning.

All the work will move to the southbound side of the roadway with pavement replacement.

Three narrower lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction.

But the left lane of Southbound 77 will cross the median to the northbound side, then switch back after Arlington Road…

The $50 million multi-year project is adding a fourth lane in each direction.

That’ll necessitate an adjustment in the northbound lanes as well.

