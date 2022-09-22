Change in Seasons, Weather Lined Up Together

(AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Autumn season officially begins at 9:04 Thursday evening.

And our AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson is cooperating.

Here’s the forecast:

Today: times of clouds and sun; breezy and dramatically cooler. High 63.

Tonight: partly cloudy and quite cool. Low 48.

Tomorrow: partly sunny and continued cool. High 62.

Clouds and sunshine Saturday and 66.

So Bob says open the windows tonight and let the cool Fall air in, but not too much of it.

It’s all a big change from Wednesday’s high of 86 at the airport.

Bob predicts nothing higher than 71 over the next few weeks.