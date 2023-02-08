News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Checking for Contamination Inside East Palestine Buildings

By Jim Michaels
February 8, 2023 4:28AM EST
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Hazmat crews with thick orange suits were seen in the downtown area of East Palestine on Tuesday.

The Ohio National Guard explains they are beginning the process of looking for any contamination inside buildings within the evacuation zone.

They looked at the village building on Tuesday and found nothing of concern.

They will now switch to less-restrictive white suits to continue that process.

The plan is to do the same with homes inside that zone.

