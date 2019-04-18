Chief: It’s The Most Rewarding Job You’ll Ever Have

(WHBC) – The Canton City Fire Department is hiring.

“It is one of the most rewarding things you’ll ever do in your life, serving the public,” said Fire Chief Thomas Garra.

The chief joined Canton’s Morning News to talk about their hiring process and what kind of candidates they’re looking for.

He’s encouraging interested people to stop by any Canton fire station to pick up an informational packet about the Civil Service Exam coming up on May 18th.

The chief says they’re looking to hire between 5 and 10 people off the list they’ll compile after the exam.

Division Chief Akbar Bennett is encouraging women to apply and people who live in the city of Canton.

“Because we want to emphasize the actual pride of living in Canton homegrown, so we’re encouraging people who live in Canton to serve their community by joining our fire department.”

He point out that the hiring process is a marathon, not a sprint.

“Come take the test, even if you don’t make it the first time, if this is your dream to be a firefighter/paramedic in the city of Canton don’t give up.”

