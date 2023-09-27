City to Upgrade Timken Gatehouse in Stadium Park

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Henry H Timken Estate in Canton once covered 300 acres.

It covered the park system along the West Branch of Nimishillen Creek to the Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital and even beyond, up to the stables building on 13th Street NW.

But not all the property in the former estate has been transferred over to other uses.

The Gatehouse was the original entrance building to the property, located near the 12th Street entrance to Stadium Park.

Mayor Tom Bernabei says city council has agreed to spend $600,000 to renovate the building for weddings and other public uses.

A $250,000 state grant helps to pay for that.

A pedestrian bridge will also need to be built for access.