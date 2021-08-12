Cleanup, Power Restoration Continue After 2 Rounds of Severe Storms
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Cleanup and power outage restoration continued through the night and Thursday morning.
This, after two rounds of severe thunderstorms struck the area Wednesday morning and afternoon.
Strong winds took the roof off a building across from the Sandy Valley Estates mobile home park and dropped it in the middle of Route 800.
That has just been moved out of the way and the road reopened.
Route 183 just south of Alliance was also closed due to powerlines and trees on the road.
That road has reopened, according to ODOT’s OhGo site.
First Energy and AEP still have over 60,000 power outages as of 5 a,m. Thursday morning.
AEP hopes to get most of the power back on this afternoon.
Ohio Edison has no timetable yet.
Edison has 2400 customers out in Summit County and 700 out in Stark.
AEP has 400 customers out in Stark.