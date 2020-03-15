Cleveland State Girls Basketball Coach Tests Positive COVID-19
CLEVELAND (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An area college basketball coach is just one of the latest confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Ohio.
CSU woman’s basketball head coach Chris Kielseier has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, according to multiple reports. Kielseier and the Vikings played their last game on their home court at the Wolstein Center on Tuesday, March 3.
Just over two weeks later, the Canton McKinley boys basketball team ended its season in the same venue. The game was played on Wednesday, March 11.
Health officials say they are unsure as to how or when Kielseier attracted the virus. Kielseier said in a statement that he has been feeling better recently.