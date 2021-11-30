Clinic: Kids Should Get Flu Shot Too
Finn Washburn, 9, receives an injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in San Jose, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, as his sister, Piper Washburn, 6, waits her turn. The U.S. entered a new phase Wednesday in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with shots now available to millions of elementary-age children. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Kids ages 5 to 11 are still lining up to get the COVID vaccine, but doctors say flu shots are down right now.
The Cleveland Clinic says it’s also important to vaccinate against influenza.
Dr. Adam Keating says the kids may not get real sick, though some do.
But they can also spread the two viruses to family and community, impacting those with weaker immune systems.