Closer to Home: Police Training and CCW Permits in Massillon

Jim Michaels
Aug 26, 2021 @ 5:20am
Stark County Commissioners, Sheriff George Maier and Prosecutor Kyle Stone cut the ribbon at the new Law Enforcement Training Center in downtown Massillon, (Stark County Sheriff's Office)

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement officers used to have to travel as far as Columbus to stay updated on their training.

Much of that training will be offered here now.

Sheriff George Maier says those doing the training will be certified by the Ohio Peace Officers Training Academy in London Ohio.

They are also able to make use of some new federal training opportunities.

Concealed carry permits can be issued and renewed at the facility as well.

The Law Enforcement Training Center in downtown Massillon opened on Monday.

