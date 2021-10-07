Columbus Zoo Loses Accreditation, But Will Appeal
Colo, a Western Gorilla, rests in her enclosure at the Columbus Zoo, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Colo, the very first born and oldest surviving gorilla in captivity will celebrate her 60th birthday on Dec. 22. She died a month later.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has lost its accreditation over allegations of misspending.
There are even allegations of the use of wild animals from roadside sales by Jack Hanna, the well-known, long-time, now-retired director of the zoo.
The zoo says it will appeal the decision by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.