Commissioners Move Ahead With Project to Expand Mount Pleasant Detention Basin

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County commissioners are moving forward with a $1.7 million expansion project at the Mount Pleasant Water Detention Basin.

The basin is on Mount Pleasant Street just east of Pittsburg Avenue NW.

The project will make the detention basin about 30-percent larger, with hopes of preventing more downstream flooding along the Zimber Ditch.

The good news for residents downstream is that the improvement project will be paid for with a Tax Increment Financing deal made with a nearby commercial property… The county is seeking bids now.

Acquisition of additional land makes the expansion possible.