Company Expanding In Stark, Adding Jobs

(WHBC) – A company is expanding its presence in Stark County in a big way.

Hendrickson USA has selected the old county farm location in Navarre as the site for its new manufacturing facility.

The new facility will create up to 300 jobs in manufacturing, tech, management and other areas.

The new manufacturing facility will be on Sterilite Street SE, and will be the first company on the 342 acre county farm property which is owned by the Stark Board of Trade.

The Stark County Port Authority on Thursday approved a preliminary agreement with Hendrickson that will allow the project to begin.

Hendrickson USA is a leading global manufacturer of suspensions and axle systems.

The company has a research and development facility on Navarre Road SW.

Hendrickson will release more details on the project in mid-April.