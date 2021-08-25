Concern for ‘Walkers’ With AAA’s ‘School’s Open, Drive Carefully’ Campaign Underway
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Fatal accidents involving pedestrians are up 49-percent in Ohio over the previous decade for which statistics are available.
That follows three decades of declining numbers.
It’s concerning with the kids back in school, especially if they are “walkers”.
Kimberly Schwind with AAA says they are providing helpful advice as part of their “School’s Open, Drive Carefully” campaign.
Schwind says obeying the school zone speed limits is critical to keeping kids safe.