Cooling Centers Open in Local Counties
Linda Collier stands under a shade tree near her home in the historic Farish Street District, to find some relief from temperatures in the 90s, Monday, June 13, 2022. A native of Chicago, Collier said she was born in the winter and prefers the cold Midwest weather over the the hot Southern summers. Heat advisories, excessive heat warnings and excessive heat watches were issued over states stretching through parts of the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes and east to the Carolinas. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Here’s information on cooling centers available in local counties:
STARK COUNTY:
The shelter at Garaux Park, located at 3801 – 13th St SW, Canton, OH 44710, will be open:
• Wednesday, June 15 from 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM
• Thursday, June 16 from 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM
SARTA will provide transportation:
• Those who need transportation to the Garaux Shelter may access SARTA from any
regular stop to the Cornerstone Transit Center on Cherry Ave. SE. Once at the
Cornerstone Transit center, utilize route #106 and #113 for transportation to the Garaux Shelter.
Please let the bus driver know you are in route to the cooling center and there will be no
fee.
• Return transportation will be provided from the Garaux Shelter to Cornerstone Transit
Center on Cherry Ave. SE free of charge by utilizing route #106 and #113.
Also, all libraries in the county have air conditioning.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY:
Claymont Public Library (Dennison Branch)
15 N. 4th Street, Dennison
Wednesday: 10:00am – 4:00pm
Thursday: Closed
Claymont Public Library (Uhrichsville Branch)
215 E 3rd St, Uhrichsville
Wednesday: Closed
Thursday: 10:00am – 6:00pm
Gnadenhutten Masonic Temple
112 S Walnut St, Gnadenhutten
Wednesday: Open; closing time TBD
Thursday: Open; closing time TBD
Tuscarawas County Convention and Visitors Bureau
124 E. High Avenue, New Philadelphia
Wednesday: 8:30am – 4:30pm
Thursday: 8:30am – 4:30pm
Tuscarawas County Library (Main Branch)
121 Fair Avenue, New Philadelphia
Wednesday: 9:00am – 8:00pm
Thursday: 9:00am – 8:00pm
Tuscarawas County Library (Tuscarawas Branch)
209 S. Main Street, Tuscarawas
Wednesday: 10:00am – 5:00pm
Thursday: 1:00pm – 8:00pm
Tuscarawas County Senior Center
425 Prospect Street, Dover
Wednesday: 6:30am – 6:30pm
Thursday: 6:30am – 6:30pm
Dover/New Philadelphia Salvation Army
809 Emmet Ave NW, New Philadelphia
Wednesday: 10:00am – 3:00pm
Thursday: 10:00am – 3:00pm
West Chester Community Center
6451 SR 342, Tippacanoe
Wednesday: 9:00am – 9:00pm
Thursday: 9:00am – 9:00pm
WAYNE AND HOLMES COUNTIES, Wednesday:
Grace Church in Berlin, 5850 CR 77 1pm – 4pm
Community Action Wayne/Medina in Wooster will have their lobby open for respite from 8am – 5pm.
Wayne County Public Library, Wooster Branch will have Conference Room C open from 12:00pm – 6:15pm ➢ People are also welcomed to utilize available seating within the library.
Holmes County Chamber of Chamber, Millersburg 8am – 4pm for a break from the heat.
Oasis at OneEighty Inc., 104 Spink Street, Wooster will be open 9am – 9pm
County Commissioner’s Office in Millersburg, 2 Court Street from 1pm – 4pm
Trinity United Church of Christ, downtown Wooster will have the Fellowship Hall open
Salvation Army, Wooster will have the Living Room open for the homeless population 10am – 3pm
Salvation Army, Wooster will have lunch available between 12:00pm – 12:45pm
Seventh Day Adventist Church, Bever Street will have the soup kitchen open 3:00pm – 5:00pm
Ripley Church of Christ in Big Prairie, 12286 CR 330 9:00am – 7:00pm