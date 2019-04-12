Couple Arrested Over Tainted Cookies

(ONN) – A Tuscarawas County couple is accused of giving cookies laced with laxatives to school employees on strike near their home.

Police in Uhrichsville say the couple made laxative-laced cookies for school employees on strike because they were tired of all the noise coming from the picket line near their home.

Authorities say none of the striking workers ate the sugar cookies, but the couple was charged with contaminating the treats.

Police say that before the pair made the cookies, they complained on Facebook about drivers honking in support of the striking bus drivers, cooks and custodians.

The strike in the Claymont School District is in its third week.

Police say 29-year old Bo Cosens and 25-year old Rachel Sharrock faces charges of complicity, permitting drug abuse and disorderly conduct.