Cowboys and Steelers To Play in 2020 Hall of Fame Game
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two of the National Football League’s most storied franchises will kick off the league’s 100th season here in Canton, Ohio.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced this morning that the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers will be the two teams participating in the 2020 Hall of Fame game. The game is scheduled for Thursday, August 6 at 8 p.m.
Both the Cowboys and Steelers will be making their seventh appearance in the annual preseason classic, which is tied for the most by any franchise. Both teams have a record of 3-3 in the game.
Former coaches Bill Cowher (Steelers) and Jimmy Johnson (Cowboys) along with safety Troy Polamalu (Steelers) will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame just two days after the game, as members of the centennial class.