News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

CPD: More Kia, Hyundai Thefts, Chief Provides Tips

By Jim Michaels
October 25, 2022 4:20AM EDT
Share
CPD: More Kia, Hyundai Thefts, Chief Provides Tips
FILE - Then-Captain John Gabbard addresses protesters in downtown Canton following the shooting death of George Floyd in 2020. (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton Police say they continue to see an increase in thefts of certain Kia and Hyundai car models in the city.

That’s something being seen around the country.

Chief John Gabbard says 2011 or later Kias and 2015 or newer Hyundais are particularly vulnerable.

Vehicle theft tips

The chief is providing a series of tips for car owners.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Teen Accused of Beating CO at Indian River Moved to Adult Jail
3

31-Year-Old Gets 20 to 25 Years in Killing of Young Canton Woman
4

Canton Woman Accused of Using Drugs While in Jail
5

Family: Indian River CO Badly Beaten in Tuesday Incident