CPD: More Kia, Hyundai Thefts, Chief Provides Tips

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton Police say they continue to see an increase in thefts of certain Kia and Hyundai car models in the city.

That’s something being seen around the country.

Chief John Gabbard says 2011 or later Kias and 2015 or newer Hyundais are particularly vulnerable.

Vehicle theft tips

The chief is providing a series of tips for car owners.