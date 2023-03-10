CPD Offering Citizen Training Academy

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You truly want to understand how your local police department works.

Maybe you’re interested in a career in law enforcement.

The Canton “Citizens Police Academy” may be for you.

The eight-week academy starting next month covers topics like use of force, firearm safety, the court system and more.

Here is a portion of the news release from the CPD:

Location: The Thomas Wyatt training Academy, 1430 Cherry Avenue S.E.

When: Beginning promptly at 6:00 PM, training sessions will last approximately three (3) hours every Thursday for eight weeks beginning April 6th

Eligibility: Participants must be at least 21 years old and willing to submit to a background check as part of the

application process. Space is limited to twenty (20) students. Students will be expected to attend all

eight sessions.

Application: Must be submitted by March 23rd at 4:00 PM. Applications will be available for in-person pick-up at the Canton Police Department or printed from the following link: https://www.cantonohio.gov/documentcenter/view/533

Applications may be submitted in-person, mailed or emailed to [email protected].

Mailing Address: Canton Police Department

221 3rd St SW

Canton, Ohio 44702

For more information please contact Sgt. Riley at 330-438-4441 or [email protected]