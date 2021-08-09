CPD, Prosecutor: Father Of Ace Lucas Shot Dead Sunday Night, Was to Testify in Murder Trial This Week
Ace Lucas (Courtesy FBI)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police have named a suspect in the shooting death of a city man who was set to testify this week in a murder trial where his young son was the victim.
Police are charging 37-year-old Nichalaus Harvey with murder in the death of 29-year-old Aaron Lucas who was shot several times after an argument on 13th Street near Oxford Avenue Sunday night.
He died later at the hospital.
Aaron Lucas was to testify at the Trejuan Johnson murder trial which has now been delayed until next month.
Johnson is accused of shooting into the Lucas home in the 1600 block of Clarendon Avenue SW last July, killing 1-year-old Ace Lucas.
It’s not known if last night’s homicide is related to the trial.