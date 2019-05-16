CPD Summer Crime Crackdown Already Underway

(WHBC) – As the temperature rises, so does criminal activity.

And that’s why the Canton Police Department is already working on tamping down that increase in crime that comes along with the warmer weather.

“We have started to conduct several operations directed toward the city’s hot spots as far as ShotSpotter activations and other violent crimes,” said Captain Dave Davis.

He says the operations are focusing on gang activity, drugs and firearms.

The captain says the operations started a few weeks ago and are already yielding results.

“In the first couple of weeks we have already made several arrests and recovered several firearms.”

He says the operations involve both uniformed and undercover officers, as well as assistance from local and federal law enforcement partners.

He says the operations will be very proactive and last the duration of the summer months.

Anyone can report a crime to police anonymously using the city’s tip411 system.