CPD Uses Tech to Arrest Vehicle, Business Vandalism Suspects

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An investigation by the Canton Police Real Time Crime Center leads to the arrest of two young men.

They’re accused of firing a pellet gun at dozens of cars and businesses back in November.

The police department has arrested 20-year-old David Moore of Kent and 17-year-old William Geis of Canton on felony vandalism charges.

The crime center used images from the city’s cameras and license plate readers to identify the vehicle involved.

A search of that vehicle turned up five pellet guns.

No word on the dollar amount of damage, but a Heggy’s location and a Dollar General were hit.

Investigators says there was window damage all over the city from the incidents.

More charges are anticipated.