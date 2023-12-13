CPD Uses Tech to Arrest Vehicle, Business Vandalism Suspects
December 13, 2023 8:45AM EST
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An investigation by the Canton Police Real Time Crime Center leads to the arrest of two young men.
They’re accused of firing a pellet gun at dozens of cars and businesses back in November.
The police department has arrested 20-year-old David Moore of Kent and 17-year-old William Geis of Canton on felony vandalism charges.
The crime center used images from the city’s cameras and license plate readers to identify the vehicle involved.
A search of that vehicle turned up five pellet guns.
No word on the dollar amount of damage, but a Heggy’s location and a Dollar General were hit.
Investigators says there was window damage all over the city from the incidents.
More charges are anticipated.