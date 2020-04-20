Creighton on Governor’s ‘Strike Force’, Tasked With Helping Government Reopen

      Breaking News
Jim Michaels
Apr 20, 2020 @ 6:54am
Stark County Commissioner Janet Creighton (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County Commissioner Janet Creighton is one of three commissioners in the state serving on the governor’s Strike Force for Government Operations.

She represents the larger counties in the state.

They are being tasked with producing a plan for governmental entities to resume more normal operations.

Creighton says she wants to see it happen soon, but with precautions.

