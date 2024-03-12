News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Cross-State Amber Alert Ends in Akron, Man Arrested

By Jim Michaels
March 12, 2024 8:45AM EDT
Share
Cross-State Amber Alert Ends in Akron, Man Arrested
Bayron Tejeda (Courtesy Ohio Amber Alert)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Akron man has been arrested and a teenage mother and her toddler daughter are OK.

This, after a statewide Amber Alert was issued out of the Cincinnati area on Monday.

22-year-old Bayron Tejeda is facing charges in West Chester Township Ohio after taking off with the 17-year-old and 1-year-old Monday morning.

He’s the father of the youngster.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force located all three at a home on Gibbs Avenue in Akron.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Akron Police Arrest Murder Suspect in Belden Area
3

Moving Forward With New Jackson Roundabout
4

High Bond for Canton-Area Teen Charged in Toledo-Area Killing
5

Mahoning Man Charged in Alliance Walmart Threat