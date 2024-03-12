Cross-State Amber Alert Ends in Akron, Man Arrested

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Akron man has been arrested and a teenage mother and her toddler daughter are OK.

This, after a statewide Amber Alert was issued out of the Cincinnati area on Monday.

22-year-old Bayron Tejeda is facing charges in West Chester Township Ohio after taking off with the 17-year-old and 1-year-old Monday morning.

He’s the father of the youngster.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force located all three at a home on Gibbs Avenue in Akron.