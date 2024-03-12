Cross-State Amber Alert Ends in Akron, Man Arrested
March 12, 2024 8:45AM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Akron man has been arrested and a teenage mother and her toddler daughter are OK.
This, after a statewide Amber Alert was issued out of the Cincinnati area on Monday.
22-year-old Bayron Tejeda is facing charges in West Chester Township Ohio after taking off with the 17-year-old and 1-year-old Monday morning.
He’s the father of the youngster.
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force located all three at a home on Gibbs Avenue in Akron.