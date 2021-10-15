      Weather Alert

Cupp: ‘Quite Skeptical’ About Marijuana Legalization Proposal

Jim Michaels
Oct 15, 2021 @ 4:47am
Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp (House of Representatives)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two Republican Ohio lawmakers introduced legislation in the House to legalize recreational marijuana for those 21 and over.

But not everyone is “high” on the idea.

Speaker Bob Cupp was asked about, and he says he’s quite skeptical on whether that’s a good idea or not.

Especially given public safety on the state’s highways.

Still, Cupp says the bill will get a public hearing, like any other proposal.

