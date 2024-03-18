Damage at 6 Figures in 30th Street Plaza Fire

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Fire did $300,000 damage to a vaping store in the 30th Street Plaza on Cromer Avenue NW on Friday.

Canton firefighters quickly knocked down a blaze in the checkout area of Hall of Fame Smoke and Vape, but there was heavy smoke damage.

Some of that smoke got into the Main Moon Chinese restaurant next door, so the city health department was called in.

There was one minor firefighter injury.

None of the businesses was open at the time.

No cause yet.