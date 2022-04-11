Dayton Man Part of First Private Trip to ISS
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, April 8, 2022, headed for the International Space Station. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Dayton businessman and astronaut is among a handful of Anmericans making history over the weekend.
Larry Connor is the first Ohioan on a private flight to the International Space Station.
The team will be at the ISS for eight days conducting experiments that could advance medical science here on Earth.
Connor piloted the SpaceX Dragon capsule which arrived at the station on Saturday.