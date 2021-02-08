Dayton Private Citizen Preparing for Training for Mission to International Space Station
An undated photo provided by NASA shows the International Space Station in orbit. On Monday, May 16, 2016, the International Space Station made its 100,000th orbit circling of the world. NASA says these 100,000 orbits are akin to traveling more than 2.6 billion miles. (NASA via AP)
DAYTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Why is it important for private citizens to venture into outer space?
71-year-old Dayton entrepreneur and rich guy Larry Connor will tell you it’s about the research he’ll do at the International Space Station.
Connor is one of three citizens and one former astronaut about to go into four months of training, hoping next January to make the Axiom-One mission.
He’ll shell out $55 million for his part.
Though Connor is a pilot, he’s an amateur at space travel.