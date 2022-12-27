News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Deadly Monday Fire in Perry

By Jim Michaels
December 27, 2022 7:54AM EST
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man believed to be around 60 years of age is dead in a house fire in Perry Township from Monday.

The Perry Township Fire Department says there was initially a lot of flame and smoke in the midday fire.

They had some difficulty entering the house due to weather conditions.

That fire in a multi-unit home on 4th Street NW near the corner of Woodlawn Avenue.

Canton and other fire departments assisted.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating.

