Deadly NP Fire Ruled Arson, Reward Offered

Leanne Asuncion (Courtesy JordanMillerNews)

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The fire that claimed the life of a New Philadelphia woman has been ruled an arson by the State Fire Marshal.

No word on how that fire last week may have been started.

66-year-old Leanne Asuncion was found unresponsive in a first floor bathroom of the four-unit apartment house on Allen Lane SW.

Her death is expected to be ruled a homicide.

Contact the New Philadelphia Fire Department if you have any information.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering up to a $5000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.