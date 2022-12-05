Deadly NP Fire Ruled Arson, Reward Offered
December 5, 2022 6:58AM EST
Leanne Asuncion (Courtesy JordanMillerNews)
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The fire that claimed the life of a New Philadelphia woman has been ruled an arson by the State Fire Marshal.
No word on how that fire last week may have been started.
66-year-old Leanne Asuncion was found unresponsive in a first floor bathroom of the four-unit apartment house on Allen Lane SW.
Her death is expected to be ruled a homicide.
Contact the New Philadelphia Fire Department if you have any information.
The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering up to a $5000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.