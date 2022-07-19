Deadly Weekend on Area Highways

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was no doubt the deadliest weekend of the year so far on area highways.

Six people were killed in six separate accidents across Stark County and its six contiguous counties.

Two people were killed in Canton and Tuscarawas Township in Stark County.

There were also fatalities in Akron, Streetsboro, Deerfield Township, and Goshen Township near New Philadelphia.

Two victims were on motorcycles, two more were involved in single vehicle crashes. the other two were head-on crashes.